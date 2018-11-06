A mass playing of the retreat march, When the Battle’s O’er, will happen at 6 a.m. Sunday in homes of Trail pipers as well as outside cathedrals and other locations in 26 countries around the world.

Call for Greater Trail pipers to perform en masse

Letter to the Editor from J. Gordon Titsworth of the Trail Pipe Band

I would like to use your services to apprise your readers that on the morning of this November 11, members of our band will be joining pipers from around the world playing a very specific tune, ‘When the Battle is Over’ at 6:00 am.

Pipers are being asked to take part in a unique and simple way to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.

This will be a mass playing of the retreat march, When the Battle’s O’er outside cathedrals and other locations 06:00 on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Many millions were either killed or returned home dreadfully wounded, along with remembering the families and sweethearts that lost husbands while having to stay at home to keep the ‘home fires burning’.

At 06:00 on November 11, 1918 the Armistice of Compiègne was signed between the Allies and Germany. It marked the end of the fighting on the Western Front and ultimately the end of the Great War, that terrible, gruelling four year conflict that saw millions killed and wounded, including around 2,000 pipers, at least 170 of which were Canadian.

Countries all around the world were affected in what was one of the largest wars in history.

The choice about whether to play or not is up to the individual piper. The most important part is everyone playing the tune together at 06:00 local time. This is the time when the Armistice was actually signed on November 11, 1918. It came into effect at 11.00.

J. Gordon Titsworth, Pipe Major

Trail Pipe Band

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

‘The Affectionate Son: the Great War in Words’ opens in Trail

Letters home during First World War highlighted in new Trail museum exhibit

City of Trail swears in first female mayor

Mayor Lisa Pasin is the city’s first female mayor since Trail was incorporated June 14, 1901

Trail RCMP looking for tips on break-ins

Cash stolen from Star Grocery Friday night; witness spots man breaking into West Trail vehicle

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Most Read