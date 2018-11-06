Call for Greater Trail pipers to perform en masse

A mass playing of the retreat march, When the Battle’s O’er, will happen at 6 a.m. Sunday in homes of Trail pipers as well as outside cathedrals and other locations in 26 countries around the world.

I would like to use your services to apprise your readers that on the morning of this November 11, members of our band will be joining pipers from around the world playing a very specific tune, ‘When the Battle is Over’ at 6:00 am.

Pipers are being asked to take part in a unique and simple way to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.

This will be a mass playing of the retreat march, When the Battle’s O’er outside cathedrals and other locations 06:00 on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Many millions were either killed or returned home dreadfully wounded, along with remembering the families and sweethearts that lost husbands while having to stay at home to keep the ‘home fires burning’.

At 06:00 on November 11, 1918 the Armistice of Compiègne was signed between the Allies and Germany. It marked the end of the fighting on the Western Front and ultimately the end of the Great War, that terrible, gruelling four year conflict that saw millions killed and wounded, including around 2,000 pipers, at least 170 of which were Canadian.

Countries all around the world were affected in what was one of the largest wars in history.

The choice about whether to play or not is up to the individual piper. The most important part is everyone playing the tune together at 06:00 local time. This is the time when the Armistice was actually signed on November 11, 1918. It came into effect at 11.00.

J. Gordon Titsworth, Pipe Major

Trail Pipe Band