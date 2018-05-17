“Mr Fletcher didn’t do his homework on BC’s Proportional Representation referendum,” writes Halberstadt, referring to “The fix is in on proportional representation” (Trail Times May 8).

Fletcher didn’t do his homework

Letter to the Editor from Antoinette Halberstadt of Castlegar

Mr Fletcher didn’t do his homework on BC’s Proportional Representation referendum (“The fix is in on proportional representation” Trail Times May 8).

Odd that a “legislative reporter” hasn’t heard or read BC’s “Bill 6 – 2017 Electoral Reform Referendum Act” legislation that he implies doesn’t exist, about this Fall’s referendum about changing to a Proportional Representation election system, nor read the government’s “How We Vote” website that clearly spells out that the public will know by the end of May what the Attorney General’s proposals are for the referendum question and how it will be rolled out.

Let me help Tom Fletcher to catch up on the homework he didn’t do prior to writing his piece.

1. A minimum turnout has indeed been legislated. The threshold for a Yes vote to win in the Fall, is a simple majority, i.e. 50 per cent + 1 of all BC’ers who cast a vote. Try googling the legislation, Mr F.

2. The public will have plenty of time to weigh the pro’s and con’s. The government website https://engage.gov.bc.ca/howwevote/ clearly says:

“Results of the public engagement will inform a report by the Attorney General with recommendations for the referendum. The report will be posted publicly on this website before being presented to Cabinet.

“The regulations will be completed after final direction is received from Cabinet later this spring and will contain detailed rules for the referendum. The Attorney General will then announce details of the referendum, including the referendum date, campaign rules and ballot question(s).”

3. As for the “fringe party“ bogeyman, as a ‘political columnist’ one would expect that Mr Fletcher — rather than searching for the directorship of the hardly-heard-of group whose directors he slurs with innuendo — would have checked out the main Proportional Representation sites, such as Fair Vote Canada-BC. Searching for “PR4BC” would have found him this:-

“When we look at models for BC, …. the natural threshold to get a seat can range between 5 and 16%, depending on the design of the system and how it is implemented in each region.

“In the last three federal elections, all 15-20 “fringe” parties put together didn’t get 1% of the vote.

“If we look at other countries using proportional systems similar to what would be recommended for BC the number of parties in their legislatures is very similar to Canada today.

“Natural thresholds are built into made-for-BC systems because the proportionality would be at a REGIONAL level, not a province-wide level.”

Finally, Mr Fletcher and associates such as Bill Tieleman, how about the fine First-Past-The-Post country to the south of us, where the fringe is in power after having been invisibly absorbed into the Republican party?

Antoinette Halberstadt

Castlegar

Previous story
COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Just Posted

Downtown Trail farmers market on Saturday

A list of events in the Trail area for the week of May 17 to May 23

Evacuation alert expands north to Ymir

Rising waters along Erie Creek and Salmo River

Trail library/museum nears 9,000 visitors since April

Almost 1,000 people walked through the doors of the Trail Riverfront Centre on Saturday

Trail Air Cadets get taste of silent flying

The Trail Squadron experienced the thrill of silent flight when they went gliding Sunday

Thunderstorms headed to the West Kootenay

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Federal government announces $55.8 million in new rail infrastructure for B.C.

Projects to support movement of goods and fluidity of trade in Canada

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

UPDATED: Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Most Read

  • Fletcher didn’t do his homework

    Letter to the Editor from Antoinette Halberstadt of Castlegar