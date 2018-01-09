Society; “We believe a person in his position should be accessible to the public.”

Frustrated with Interior Health CEO

Letter to the Editor from the Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

We are very frustrated in our efforts to share information about issues at the hospital and with local specialists.

Interior Health CEO Chris Mazurkewich has blocked emails from concerned citizens and told MLA Katrine Conroy’s office to stop forwarding these emails/letters to him. We find this very shocking.

The fact that taxpayers’ issues are being disregarded is deplorable.

In addition to this, we have received no response to the 1,238 signatures on the petition regarding the reinstatement of Dr. Andre deGreef gathered in September and October of 2017 and personally delivered to the IHA office in Kelowna.

Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

