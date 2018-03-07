Give more students a chance at summer jobs

I would like to start by commending the local municipalities that participate in the Student Summer Employment Program. This is a great way for students to earn more than minimum wage towards furthering their education.

I would, however, ask the local municipalities to consider adopting, or in some cases, re-adopting the “once only rule”, unless of course there are not enough applicants to fill the available positions.

I understand there may be several variables to consider; such as cost implications in the training and supervising of these young applicants, and I can appreciate that there may be some cost savings in some of the positions to have a student return for a second or even a third year, however, in the spirit of fairness, I feel every young citizen should have a chance to secure one of these employment opportunities.

I would be surprised if the majority of the local citizens do not feel the same way, and really, is it not citizens’ tax dollars that are paying these wages?

Sylvia Mason

Warfield