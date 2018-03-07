Mason asks local municipalities to consider adopting, or in some cases, re-adopting the “once only rule.”

Give more students a chance at summer jobs

Letter to the Editor from Sylvia Mason of Warfield

I would like to start by commending the local municipalities that participate in the Student Summer Employment Program. This is a great way for students to earn more than minimum wage towards furthering their education.

I would, however, ask the local municipalities to consider adopting, or in some cases, re-adopting the “once only rule”, unless of course there are not enough applicants to fill the available positions.

I understand there may be several variables to consider; such as cost implications in the training and supervising of these young applicants, and I can appreciate that there may be some cost savings in some of the positions to have a student return for a second or even a third year, however, in the spirit of fairness, I feel every young citizen should have a chance to secure one of these employment opportunities.

I would be surprised if the majority of the local citizens do not feel the same way, and really, is it not citizens’ tax dollars that are paying these wages?

Sylvia Mason

Warfield

Previous story
John White: Beaver Valley Nitehawks go out with class

Just Posted

West Kootenay blitz hands out 41 distracted driving tickets

On Friday, local police took part in a provincial-wide crack down on distracted driving

Early winter impacts 2017 passenger count at YZZ

From January to October passenger counts climbed at least six per cent monthly

Creating with clay

The Trail Potters Club studio is located in the Trail campus of Selkirk College

Fake U.S. cash floating around Trail

Trail police also looking for information on four recovered tablets

The Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Warriors in Game 3

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux shuts out West K Warriors, Smokies take 3-0 series lead.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

Most Read