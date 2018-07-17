“The human-induced, global-warming narrative has tremendous traction despite nature’s refusal to co-operate,” Thorpe Watson begins.

Global warming, climate change and MAGA

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson PhD, Warfield

The human-induced, global-warming narrative has tremendous traction despite nature’s refusal to co-operate. The narrative falsely claims that carbon dioxide (“CO2” – aka “carbon emissions”) is a pollutant and that it provides mankind with the ability to control the planet’s climate.

In reality, CO2 is not a climate-control variable but it is a colourless, odourless, trace gas that is as important as oxygen and water in sustaining life on the planet.

With the lack of global warming for two decades, the climate propagandists have had to revise the narrative’s title to “climate change”. They are hoping that the recipients of their alarmist message are unaware that climate is always changing naturally.

Furthermore, the subterfuge implies that hydrocarbon fuels (aka “fossil fuels” – coal, oil, and natural gas) do not provide clean energy, allegedly because of their so-called “carbon emissions”.

Adherents of the false climate change narrative have even claimed that “renewable energy systems have very quickly become cheaper than fossil fuels.” This highly questionable statement was made by our local MP, Richard Cannings, in a Trail Times article entitled “Grand transition to low carbon future underway.” (June 21, 2018) I trust he was not referring to solar panels and wind turbines which provide electrical energy that is 3 to 4 times more expensive than energy from conventional sources.

Moreover, the electrical energy from wind and solar systems is not only very costly but also very unreliable. Such energy will not sustain a modern industrial economy.

In an excellent reply to Richard Cannings (Trail Times, June 26, 2018, “MP Cannings off-base on carbon issue”), Russ Babcock suggests that we should ask the citizens of Ontario whether renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuels. Ontario’s so-called ‘Green Energy Act’ has been a disaster and is encouraging industry to move south of the border.

It should also be noted that the lack of pipelines to tidewater is ensuring the continued flow of discounted Canadian oil to the USA.

With the transfer of Canadian jobs to the USA and the supply of our cheap oil, it appears that anti-oil and anti-pipeline proponents are unwittingly colluding with President Donald Trump to “Make America Great Again” – MAGA. Consequently, Canadian workers are being forced to sacrifice their jobs and lifestyle in this unintended support of the MAGA agenda.

Thorpe Watson, PhD

Warfield

Partisan politics are tiresome and harmful

