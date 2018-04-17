DeFerro writes, “After reading Katrine Conroy’s view on the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion (“NDP MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute,” Trail Times April 12) there is a point or two that needs correcting.”

Government’s pipeline stance ignores rural B.C.

Letter to the Editor by Bryan DeFerro, Trail

After reading Katrine Conroy’s view on the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion (“NDP MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute,” Trail Times April 12) there is a point or two that needs correcting.

Right now Ms Conroy the only thing that Mr. Horgan is standing up for are his friends the mayors of Burnaby and Vancouver, he does not speak for me and he does not speak for the people or rural B.C. that commute to work in the oil industry in Alberta of which there are many.

You are somewhat correct in the fact that the majority of the pipeline jobs will in the construction end of it but there will be ongoing maintenance work that will be permanent. Rural B.C. where a large portion of this pipeline will pass through will see an economic benefit.

The Trudeau government killed Energy East after paid professional protestors did their job. But Quebec gets about $7 billion a year in transfer payments and every time Bombardier opens their mouth the federal government throws money at them so who needs a pipeline.

You’re in Victoria a lot Ms Conroy could you please tell us all why Tides, Dogwood, Hewlett Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Foundation (American funded anti-pipeline protest backers) who are all so very concerned about our oceans have not protested at the City of Victoria over the dumping of raw sewage into the ocean. Ditto for the dumping of sewage into the St.Lawrence.

Yes Katrine, John Horgan is all for B.C. as long as you live west of Hope.

Again Ms Conroy let me guess, the calls and emails received by your office against Kinder Morgan they don’t have to worry about the price of lead, zinc, a ton of pulp or the price of a 2×4, they get a paycheck regardless.

The one issue that John Horgan is 100 per cent correct on is the fact that Alberta oil should be refined in Canada albeit B.C. or Alberta. The only problem with that would be the permitting process, just ask someone who’s tried to build a house, put in a septic system etc.

Best of luck.

Bryan DeFerro

Trail

