“We read with great interest the article in the February 8/18 Trail Times written by Barry Gerding entitled, “Interior Health working towards improving management staff morale.”

IH staff morale needs to be addressed now

SPCS: ”We hope IH will have the strength … and listen to their whole staff, not just management.”

We read with great interest the article in the February 8/18 Trail Times written by Barry Gerding entitled, “Interior Health working towards improving management staff morale.”

The whole article sounded as though management staff negative concerns were a surprise to CEO Chris Mazurkewich, but this is not possible as SPCS provided a written and verbal submission to the “Select Standing Committee on Finances and Government Services” on October 11, 2017 in Castlegar outlining our concerns about the ongoing toxic working environment at KBRH.

There needs to be a simple survey of union staff, physicians and surgeons, etc. completed; in other words, a survey that includes people who work for IH on the front-line.

We need Interior Health to be responsive to the precise and varied needs of the different service areas within its jurisdiction and to recognize that rural and urban needs are completely different.

Chris Mazurkewich indicated in the article that the follow-up meeting with the senior leadership group is scheduled for June 2018, but surely something of this importance needs to be addressed now, not four months hence!

We hope that Interior Health will have the strength of its convictions and really listen to their whole staff, not just management.

Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors (Trail)

Jan. 9 SPCS letter here: Frustrated with Interior Health CEO

Story here: IH works to improve management staff morale

Previous story
Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

Just Posted

Year of the Dog

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

For those eligible, the free program runs in five locations from 9-11 a.m. until April 23

Frozen in time

An end terminal remains frozen in time on a bluebird day at the top of Granite Mountain

St. Anthony’s no longer a church in Trail

The property has been sold for re-development into an office and living space

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Most Read