IH staff morale needs to be addressed now

SPCS: ”We hope IH will have the strength … and listen to their whole staff, not just management.”

“We read with great interest the article in the February 8/18 Trail Times written by Barry Gerding entitled, “Interior Health working towards improving management staff morale.”

We read with great interest the article in the February 8/18 Trail Times written by Barry Gerding entitled, “Interior Health working towards improving management staff morale.”

The whole article sounded as though management staff negative concerns were a surprise to CEO Chris Mazurkewich, but this is not possible as SPCS provided a written and verbal submission to the “Select Standing Committee on Finances and Government Services” on October 11, 2017 in Castlegar outlining our concerns about the ongoing toxic working environment at KBRH.

There needs to be a simple survey of union staff, physicians and surgeons, etc. completed; in other words, a survey that includes people who work for IH on the front-line.

We need Interior Health to be responsive to the precise and varied needs of the different service areas within its jurisdiction and to recognize that rural and urban needs are completely different.

Chris Mazurkewich indicated in the article that the follow-up meeting with the senior leadership group is scheduled for June 2018, but surely something of this importance needs to be addressed now, not four months hence!

We hope that Interior Health will have the strength of its convictions and really listen to their whole staff, not just management.

Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors (Trail)

Jan. 9 SPCS letter here: Frustrated with Interior Health CEO

Story here: IH works to improve management staff morale