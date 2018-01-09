‘It’s not the dogs we‘re disgusted with, it’s you’

Some dog walkers refuse to pick up after their pets … What is wrong with you people? Schroeder writes.

I live in Warfield and find it hard to do my daily walk in the winter months with all the snow and hills, so I choose to walk the bridges in Trail to avoid these inconveniences.

Initially I was opposed to the building of a walking bridge instead of another vehicular bridge. A second vehicular bridge would come in handy if the first bridge was closed for any reason, but the powers that be decided on the walking bridge and that’s where we are today.

I try to walk the bridges as often as I can and am impressed with the way the city has manicured the pathway to suit us walkers.

There is, of course, one problem:

Some of our dog walkers refuse to clean up after their pets. What is wrong with you people? The city provides the bags along the path, all you have to do is use them.

I understand this is probably a very small percentage of dog walkers that are guilty, but you should definitely be ashamed of yourselves. It’s not the dog we’re disgusted with – it’s YOU.

For the rest of us if you witness these practices please inform the culprits of their ignorance. Thanks…

Ken Schroeder

Warfield