‘Jargon’ jumbles SD20 success

It is encouraging to read that graduation rates for the Kootenay-Columbia school district’s special populations are rising and are well above provincial averages (“Graduation rates on upward swing in Kootenay-Columbia school district – Trail Times, Feb. 6) especially if this means students are actually learning something and not simply being pushed through the system.

Superintendent Bill Ford attributes the progress to the fact that the district is now focused on “learning.” This is opposed to – oh, I don’t know – perhaps, education, in the decades before he arrived 10 years ago.

I predict performance might improve even faster if the system didn’t spend so much time re-working and re-learning its jargon.

Raymond Masleck

Warfield

