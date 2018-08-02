Keep right except to pass

Letter to the Editor from Ken Schroeder of Warfield

I would like to comment on a continuing problem on our B.C. highways.

I spend a lot of time driving on our local mountain passes, particularly the Nancy Greene and Blueberry-Paulson. I am increasingly amazed by the number of drivers not acknowledging the highways signs, specifically “Keep Right Except To Pass.”

This is not rocket science.

The highways department has erected several signs and made it abundantly clear: “Keep Right Unless Passing”. Some drivers use this lane as their own personal portal. Without sounding mean, I would like to call these drivers misguided fools.

If you are occupying the centre lane for any reason other than passing, you are putting yourself and oncoming traffic in peril. Do not try to give excuses for occupying this centre lane (other than passing). You are wrong.

If you have read this and disagree, contact your local RCMP, Motor License Office or the Common Sense Department to further educate yourself.

Ken Schroeder

Warfield

Previous story
Watch out for pedestrians

Just Posted

The coolest place in Trail

It’s August and that means ice installation begins at the Cominco Arena

New Search and Rescue building rises in Rossland

‘We don’t even know all the benefits’ the building will bring, says SAR director

Claims skyrocket after acid spill in Trail

The May 23 spill was the second accidental sulphuric acid “release” on the highway this year

Trail cadet earns aviation award

Three-week Basic Aviation Technology and Aerospace Course helps develop the fundamentals

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Dive team continues search for missing man after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Most Read