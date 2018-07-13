McEwan’s summer reading suggestions

Trail Times Columnist Louise McEwan says, “Time to pick up a book and escape. Happy summer reading!”

As a child, I looked forward to the long summer days. There was time for everything – hiking, swimming, biking and thrilling games of kick the can as dusk fell. When temperatures soared and it was too hot to be running about, I immersed myself in a book. I devoured the Nancy Drew, Trixie Belden and Hardy Boys mystery series. One year, I whipped through “Harriet the Spy” in a matter of hours.

While I rarely read mystery anymore, I recently enjoyed a Louise Penny Inspector Gamache novel. The Beautiful Mystery is set in an isolated monastery in Quebec. The monks here find God through Gregorian chant, but all is not as holy as the celestial chanting suggests. With the murder of the choir director, Gamache finds himself wondering if the thick abbey doors are intended to “keep the sins of the world out? Or to keep something worse in?”

Leaving the mystery genre behind for non-fiction, The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman recounts the story of Jan and Antonina Zabinski who used the Warsaw zoo to shelter 300 Jews from deportation. The narrative conveys the risks and emotional toll of living one’s moral principles in dark times. Information on the Polish resistance is informative, and vignettes of ordinary people doing the right thing are inspiring. This book left me with a sense of optimism in the goodness of humanity despite the disturbing subject matter.

In the historical-fiction genre, The Undertaking by Audrey Magee looks at WWII through the eyes of a newly married German couple, Peter Faber and Katherina Spinell. There is more than a subtle hint of Nazi eugenics; Katherina selected Peter from an prescribed catalogue of eligible German men. However, the two do fall in love. When Peter leaves for the Russian front, Katherina promises to wait for him. The novel depicts daily life in wartime Berlin, the brainwashing of its citizens, and the atrocities of war. Racism, hatred, and self-interest motivate the characters whose moral compass is off kilter.

Hotel At The Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford is another book that deals with the subject of WWII. This fictional coming of age story takes place in Seattle after the bombing of Pearl Harbour. Two youngsters, Henry, of Chinese descent, and Keiko, of Japanese descent, form a close bond. Outsiders at their elite American school, they are accustomed to racism. Things get worse for both youngsters as internment looms. Through the eyes of young Henry, this book brings to the fore the damage that conflict wreaks on the human heart.

Toni Morrison’s American classic, Beloved, was by far the book that left the greatest impression on me this past year. I listened to the audio book read by Morrison; it was powerful. Past and present interweave in this story set after the end of the American Civil War during the period of Reconstruction. The stories of Sethe and Paul D. illustrate the inhumanity and evil of slavery.

Though fiction, Beloved revolves around an historical incident. In 1856, Margaret Garner and her husband escaped from a Kentucky plantation with their daughter. When fugitive slave catchers caught up with them, Garner killed her daughter to save her from returning to a life of slavery. Sethe is the Garner of the novel, and Beloved is the murdered baby who returns as a ghost.

On the lighter side, I am presently reading a book from Alexander McCall Smith’s 44 Scotland Street series. While I stopped reading serial novels decades ago, I am tempted to read a few more of this one. The Revolving Door of Life is perceptive and delightfully satirical. Matthew’s use of hand sanitizer had me laughing aloud as I recognized something of myself in his behaviour.

It’s heating up out there as I write. Time to pick up a book and escape. Happy summer reading!

Trail resident Louise McEwan is a freelance writer with degrees in English and Theology.

Previous story
Brexit: A chance reason will prevail

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary crews called to three vehicle fires this week

The first was Monday night in rural Kootenay Boundary; two more car fires were reported Wednesday

Trail trainer heads to Montreal for national body fitness competition

Cheryl Hutchinson started her fitness journey six years ago

Updated: Coroner investigating death of Trail man

A complicated recovery was required for a man who died in a fall above the Trail hospital

Commercial huckleberry pickers put on notice

Fines for large-scale picking in place under B.C. Land Act; public urged to report offenders to RAPP

Wanted: fish guts

Biologists are asking Arrow Lakes anglers for the insides of their fish.

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

Most Read

  • Brexit: A chance reason will prevail

    Dyer: Long struggle over Britain’s relationship with the European Union reached turning point

  • McEwan’s summer reading suggestions

    Trail Times Columnist Louise McEwan says, “Time to pick up a book and escape. Happy summer reading!”