MLA needs to speak up on Kootenay road conditions

As I was watching our Premier touting about the new Pattullo Bridge and how the people of the province will pay for it, I got very upset. I see our highways in the Kootenays slowly eroding away and all we get is a patch job here and there , never really anything new.

I have complained to our MLA before about various things and was told that she could really do nothing as she really did not have a voice in government because her party was not in power.

Now that the NDP is in power, I have complained to her again and was told to contact the Minister of Transportation myself. To this, I cannot see the point in having an MLA if you have to do it yourself.

It appears that in the Kootenays it does not matter who is running our government we still have no voice in Victoria. For the life of me I can’t understand what we are paying our MLA for. We should be putting her pay towards our roads , at least we would be getting something for it. I am very irritated that we are paying for a bridge that most of us will not use in our lifetime but nobody is really contributing to our Kootenay highways.

Having travelled many times to Vancouver I was pleased to see our government repave the highway between Hedley and Princeton. The part that bothered me was the highway was in better shape before repaving than the highway in most parts of the Kootenays.

Again the Liberals were in power at the time so apparently our MLA had no say in the matter .

My question to all of this is, who do we get to represent us so we do have a say in Victoria because apparently what we have is not working?

Please , the next time our provincial elections are open, take a good look as to what is happening to us in the Kootenays, which has been happening for a long time, and vote with the facts and not with your heart.

Bob Zanussi

Trail