“As I was watching our Premier touting about the new Pattullo Bridge and how the people of the province will pay for it, I got very upset,” Zanussi writes. “I see our highways in the Kootenays slowly eroding away and all we get is a patch job here and there , never really anything new.”

MLA needs to speak up on Kootenay road conditions

Letter to the Editor by Bob Zanussi of Trail

I am submitting this letter in regards to the overall conditions of the roads in the Kootenays.

As I was watching our Premier touting about the new Pattullo Bridge and how the people of the province will pay for it, I got very upset. I see our highways in the Kootenays slowly eroding away and all we get is a patch job here and there , never really anything new.

I have complained to our MLA before about various things and was told that she could really do nothing as she really did not have a voice in government because her party was not in power.

Now that the NDP is in power, I have complained to her again and was told to contact the Minister of Transportation myself. To this, I cannot see the point in having an MLA if you have to do it yourself.

It appears that in the Kootenays it does not matter who is running our government we still have no voice in Victoria. For the life of me I can’t understand what we are paying our MLA for. We should be putting her pay towards our roads , at least we would be getting something for it. I am very irritated that we are paying for a bridge that most of us will not use in our lifetime but nobody is really contributing to our Kootenay highways.

Having travelled many times to Vancouver I was pleased to see our government repave the highway between Hedley and Princeton. The part that bothered me was the highway was in better shape before repaving than the highway in most parts of the Kootenays.

Again the Liberals were in power at the time so apparently our MLA had no say in the matter .

My question to all of this is, who do we get to represent us so we do have a say in Victoria because apparently what we have is not working?

Please , the next time our provincial elections are open, take a good look as to what is happening to us in the Kootenays, which has been happening for a long time, and vote with the facts and not with your heart.

Bob Zanussi

Trail

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Fight bullying every day

Just Posted

Introducing the Trail Ambassadors

The program culminates in crowning Miss Trail during Silver City Days, this year, May 11

Trust announces $400,000 toward social projects

The Lower Columbia poverty reduction plan received $125,000 to implement action

Fruitvale sewer, garbage fees going up

Fruitvale council approved the bylaw changes in a Special Meeting on Feb. 20

Two more days to vote for Scarlet Sway

Round 1 voting for CBC’s 2018 Searchlight open until Feb. 28, at noon

MLA needs to speak up on Kootenay road conditions

Letter to the Editor by Bob Zanussi of Trail

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

Canucks snowed under by Avalanche in Denver

MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action

Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events

Tweedsmuir set to go for gold

Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre

Missing plane thought to be in North Okanagan

New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake

Island First Nations officially bids to host 2020 North American Indigenous Games

Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997

Canucks have to settle for acquiring players at NHL trade deadline

Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek

Fans greet returning Olympians in Vancouver

Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe

B.C. NDP getting employer push-back on health care tax

Carole James says she’ll consult not-for-profits, municipalities

Most Read

  • MLA needs to speak up on Kootenay road conditions

    Letter to the Editor by Bob Zanussi of Trail