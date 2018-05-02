More writes, “A simpler and fairer system, Proportional Representation, allows us to vote for whom and for what we actually want, knowing that we’d help to elect someone who cares about us.”

Most of us want voting simplicity and fairness

Letter to the Editor from Constance More, Victoria

In the news: the precise question or questions on BC’s electoral reform referendum will be announced in the Fall. For now, the debate is First Past the Post vs. Proportional Representation.

When it comes to voting, most of us want simplicity and fairness.

We have neither with our current First Past the Post system, which encourages (among other shortcomings) voting for someone we don’t want, in order to block someone else; that’s complicated and indirect. The result isn’t fair when the winning party typically gets about 38 per cent of votes, and when much of the province is represented by only one party despite support for others. Witness the scarcity of BC Liberal MLAs on the island and Lower Mainland, and the shortage of NDP MLAs in the interior and north. Conservative and Green candidates have potential; however, votes for them are especially considered “wasted”.

A simpler and fairer system, Proportional Representation, allows us to vote for whom and for what we actually want, knowing that we’d help to elect someone who cares about us. The resulting government represents a true majority of voters. Civil discourse and long-term planning for business or government are possible since policy lurches after an election are less likely when parties must cooperate.

Some try to “muddy the waters” with demands for explanations of this type of PR vs. that type of PR, as if the final choice could possibly be worse than FPTP. Most of us don’t know and don’t care to know the intricacies of how our car works, or how our computer generates data. We just want these things to function as we direct. It’s the same with a modern electoral system. Let’s just support a simple and fair choice: Proportional Representation.

Constance More

Victoria BC

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Just Posted

Jann Arden coming to Trail in November

Jann Arden will return to Trail this fall in support of her latest album, “These Are the Days.”

‘Good news budget’ for School District 20

The 2018/2019 budget for the Kootenay Columbia district is set for adoption on Thursday

‘Smiles and hugs’ on the menu for Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail

Jenny Murray began organizing a Cancer Survivor Tea in Trail back in 2008

Beaveree overnighter at Camp Tweedsmuir

Six groups of the youngest Beaver Scouts spent a night at Camp Tweedsmuir on the weekend

Woman carjacked on Highway 6, cops led on wild chase

Woman shaken up but escaped serious injury in bizarre incident

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

East Kootenay elk population drops 50% in past decade

EKWA calls for new management approach, more government investment

Breaking: Men convicted in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon sentenced

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones will be sentenced in Kelowna court

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Most Read