Letter to the Editor: “I too felt so violated when my purse was taken,” writes a Trail Times reader.

I was reading the Jan. 17 edition of the Trail Times when a Letter to the Editor captioned “Keep an eye on your purse” hit me with a jolt.

I thought my letter to the editor printed in the Trail Times Dec. 5, 2017, was reprinted until I read it. It was written by Gina Rosa about her purse being stolen at Safeway on Jan. 12. It almost had me in tears as my purse was stolen up at the mall July 21, 2017.

I put a letter in the paper about it and to warn women to keep an eye on their purses.

I too felt so violated when my purse was taken. I’m so sorry this happened to you too Gina and I hope you’ll be luckier than me and get at least some of your stuff back. I lost everything.

All too often I’ve noticed women leaving their purses unattended in their carts while shopping at various stores. Last Monday I was in No Frills and once again I saw a purse in an unattended cart. I just shook my head and thought, “There’s another purse waiting to be taken,” at the same time I was mystified why anyone would take a chance like that.

These days we carry so much of our lives and identities in our purses such as stacks of cards plus cellphones and other electronic gadgets among other things that women should be more careful and keep their purses with them at all times.

I deliver papers so my purse is my office in a sense too but I never left my purse unattended in a grocery cart. It was in my own cart and though I was keeping a close eye on it someone still managed to take it.

I agree with you Gina, this person (s) stealing doesn’t think of the damage they cause to that person or their lives.

I’m so nervous now about what I carry in my purse and what money I carry with me, that my purse is on me at all times when I’m out.

My heart goes out to you Gina, as you said “We all have our ups and downs.”

I’m not only on low income, I’m a disabled senior and I was a caregiver to my mom a lot of years, then of a senior friend.

Those who are stealing are opportunists and will steal from anyone. So ladies please keep your purse in your sights at all times.

Don’t become this person’s next victim.

Cindy De Meulenaere

Trail

Read Cindy’s letter here: Keep close eye on your purse

