Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Reader ‘jolted’ by Rossland council’s decision

Letter to the Editor: Red Mountain Resort’s proposed cabins will have negative impact

When driving into Trail from Columbia Gardens/Waneta I am always awed at the beautiful Rossland Range. Normally, I don’t think much beyond the view, except to note the increasing white patches (clear cuts) on the landscape.

Recently, I learned that Red Mountain Resorts was approved by Rossland City Council, to build 10 cabins in Paradise Basin, and I was jolted from my complacency.

Intuitively, I know that human habitation in this subalpine valley will have a negative impact on a lot of wildlife there, where no humans currently live. Research that I’ve done since waking up, supports this intuition. Added to the ever increasing human traffic from snow mobiles, mountain bikes, quads and motorcycles; this project is too much stress on the environment .

The daytime human traffic is not stoppable, but the cabin construction is.

Please help the grizzlies, wolverines, ungulates, and other wildlife of the Rossland Range to remain viable, by opposing this dangerous development.

Once approved, the province will be committed to a 60-year lease. Future revoking of permission and removing the cabins will result in compensation by us taxpayers, to the developers.

I ask that you express your concerns to the agency overseeing the crown land approval process; Forest Lands and Natural Resources, before the project is given final approval. Contact: Amanda.Aldrich@gov.bc.ca.

Scott Leyland

Rossland

Most Read

