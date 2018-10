Letter to the Editor from Virginia Clover of Warfield

It is sad to pass our empty Corner Stone Cafe in Warfield.

So many of us enjoyed years of companionable coffee, delicious and modestly priced meals and special occasions of celebration there.

It’s closure is a real loss to the community. Hopefully this building will soon become the “cornerstone ” of the village once again. Thanks and good luck to Francis for her many years of hard work.

Virginia Clover

Warfield