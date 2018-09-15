Reader’s tongue-in-cheek plea to slow down

Letter to the Editor from Bob Zanussi of Trail

West Kootenay Amazing Race

Location: Teck Operations to Canadian Tire Castlegar

Time: Monday to Friday

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Participants: Selfish Drivers

Rules: Must do between 110-140 km/hr.

Cell phones – OK

Texting – OK

“N” on vehicle – OK

Passing on solid line – OK

Best location to observe race: Between Rivervale to Birchbank picnic grounds and between Genelle to Blueberry

Most exciting part: Finish line at Canadian Tire as most participants arrive within 15-20 seconds of each other and jockey for pole position at the red light.

Disclaimer: All other drivers must drive at their own risk as it seems nobody wants to be responsible if something bad happens!!

This is just a little message to ask people to slow down as winter is coming and the bad driving habits still seem to be there even though there were many tragedies on this road last winter.

Bob Zanussi

Trail