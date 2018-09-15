The Trail Times welcomes letters to the editor from our readers on topics of interest to the community. Include a legible first and last name, a mailing address and a telephone number where the author can be reached. Only the author’s name and district will be published. Letters lacking names and a verifiable phone number will not be published. A guideline of 500 words is suggested for letter length. We do not publish “open” letters, letters directed to a third party, or poetry. We reserve the right to edit or refuse to publish letters. You may also email your letters to editor@trailtimes.ca. We look forward to receiving your opinions.

Reader’s tongue-in-cheek plea to slow down

Letter to the Editor from Bob Zanussi of Trail

West Kootenay Amazing Race

Location: Teck Operations to Canadian Tire Castlegar

Time: Monday to Friday

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Participants: Selfish Drivers

Rules: Must do between 110-140 km/hr.

Cell phones – OK

Texting – OK

“N” on vehicle – OK

Passing on solid line – OK

Best location to observe race: Between Rivervale to Birchbank picnic grounds and between Genelle to Blueberry

Most exciting part: Finish line at Canadian Tire as most participants arrive within 15-20 seconds of each other and jockey for pole position at the red light.

Disclaimer: All other drivers must drive at their own risk as it seems nobody wants to be responsible if something bad happens!!

This is just a little message to ask people to slow down as winter is coming and the bad driving habits still seem to be there even though there were many tragedies on this road last winter.

Bob Zanussi

Trail

Vote for PR in fall referendum

