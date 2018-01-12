Dave Thompson, Trail Time columnist

Rosters set for BCHL playoff run

Interior Division teams all look to improve as BCHL trade deadline passes

Rosters are set. Now for the run-in to the playoffs.

The Smoke Eaters made only one late change, so should be able to be consistent across the roster for that run-in, and the lone newcomer will have ample opportunity to become comfortable with the home area and facilities, and his new teammates – after tonight, Trail has seven of its next eight games on Cominco Arena ice.

The Smokies had better be home barn stalwarts, because the remainder of the season contains six of the final eight games on the road, including one session of 40 hours on the road wrapped around three tough games in four days, beginning on Valentine’s Day.

There is still the potential for the Smoke Eaters to grab a top-two spot and a first round home series. First place is still doable. Even though the Vipers have already clinched a playoff spot, Vernon is just six points in front of Trail. Lots of skating to go, but it would be fun if Trail’s end-of-season visit to Vernon had first place implications.

First things first, however. Tonight will be tough, but it is long past time Trail got some points out of outplaying the Merritt Centennials on Cominco Arena ice, and the standings points will be crucial to the final placings in the Interior. Not too soon for many to start sharing those, “extra,” tickets which came in their season ticket packages, either.

• Been watching curling of late. As weird as its organization seems, the mixed doubles works to bring drama to its contests, and the Roar games were exciting.

In the meantime, still bemused by the fact that, more or less as we speak, Canada’s number-1 ranked men’s team is involved in a playoff, with Brazil, for the right to take part in the Mens’ World Championship for 2018.

Just another foolish offshoot of countries concentrating on the Olympic Games – Brazil spending money to earn qualification points for the Games despite never having won a challenge game, in four tries against the Americans, and the nation itself having no connection to ice sports, at all.

Not as if other parts of the Brazilian society almost being bankrupted by big events (World Cup and Olympic Games and heavy, accumulating ongoing costs from both), could not have used the money more usefully than funding a curling vacation to Sin City.

Previous story
LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Just Posted

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

Is it Wyndel, Wynndel, Wyndell, or Wynndell?

Place Names: Wyndell, where did it come from and how do you pronounce it?

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Have you recently spotted a coyote around Trail?

Wily coyote is no joking matter

The most recent daytime account from West Trail is quite frightening

Trail tackling more tasks

Final installment of a three-part feature with Trail Mayor Mike Martin

VISAC; Educating and empowering through art

Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Most Read