Show some respect to Gyro Park

Letter to the Editor from Howard McMeekin of Warfield

“C’mon folks, drop the baggy in the bin not over the rail,” McMeekin writes.

A true gem in the city is hurting.

The river walk from East Trail to Sunningdale is suffering from disrespect. Specifically dog owners who will pick up the “deposits” from dog, but rather than carry and dispose of the baggy properly, choose to drop or toss the baggy over the rail.

There are many examples.

C’mon folks, drop the baggy in the bin not over the rail. City administration could put a few more bins along the walk to help out.

The walk is truly a gem, lets treat it with respect!!

Howard McMeekin

Warfield