Smokies fan’s gesture a sign of sportsmanship

My husband and I attended last Wednesday’s Smoke Eaters game against the Wenatchee team, where I was blessed and honored to witness a very kind gesture.

There was a gentleman sitting just down from us, sporting his Smoke Eaters jersey and a very large cowbell which he shook enthusiastically each time the Smoke Eaters scored. Just down from him sat a family of three, (fans of the opposing team). I am assuming they had a son on the team, but, also a younger boy about seven with them. They too, had a cowbell, but, it was very tiny in comparison to our Smokies fan.

When the Wenatchee team scored the Dad rang the tiny cowbell which really couldn’t be heard, so our fan gave the Dad his bell to ring saying, “Here, use this they will be sure to hear this one.”

I will never forget that moment but, it doesn’t stop there.

When our Smokies were out on ice throwing their T-Shirts to the crowd and came to our end the gentlemen plus a couple other guys (our fans) stood and pointed to the little boy so he would hopefully catch it, which he did with a big smile.

I believe we should celebrate the “small things,” though to me this was huge. We need to be thankful, and we need to be kind, just like this Smokies’ fan did.

What a great example of Trails team spirit and sportsmanship.

No act of kindness, no matter how small is ever wasted.

Please “pay it forward.” I know I will.

Deborah Shergold

Warfield