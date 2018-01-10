Stranger’s kindness greatly appreciated

“This act of kindness happened on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Again thank you for being so considerate. It is all the more remarkable because I am 88 years old and legally blind,” Munro writes.

I would like to thank the gentleman in a black pickup truck who had seen me fall on some ice in the parking lot of the Waneta Manor apts. on Laburnum Drive. By the time I got up and got to the door of the apt bldg he whipped into the parking lot and said that he had seen me fall and wanted to know if I was okay. I told him I was fine and thanked him for stopping.

I believe that in order for him to have seen me fall he had to be driving on the highway. The fact that this gentleman had gone out of his way to check on me is amazing. I wanted to publicly thank this gentleman unfortunately I did not get his name. However, he will know who this is for.

James Munro

Trail