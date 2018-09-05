The Trail Times welcomes letters to the editor from our readers on topics of interest to the community. Include a legible first and last name, a mailing address and a telephone number where the author can be reached. Only the author’s name and district will be published. Letters lacking names and a verifiable phone number will not be published. A guideline of 500 words is suggested for letter length. We do not publish “open” letters, letters directed to a third party, or poetry. We reserve the right to edit or refuse to publish letters. You may also email your letters to editor@trailtimes.ca. We look forward to receiving your opinions.

Tire-ing effort acknowledged

Letter to the Editor from Bob Bastian of Fruitvale

After many months of travelling the road into and out of Trail, I feel it’s time to acknowledge the signatures of the individual who has left his marks on the highway.

His two-tired black rubber is left on the roads for all to see. It’s obviously a very tire-ing task so this person must go to bed at night happy, but spent. And thinking of spent, I imagine the cost of all those marks must add up.

Oh, well, he’s getting ready for re-tire-ment. Good for him.

Bob Bastian

Fruitvale

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Just Posted

Tire-ing effort acknowledged

Letter to the Editor from Bob Bastian of Fruitvale

Little rain, lots of smoke in August

SEFC: Interestingly, August 1967 is still in the record books as the hottest and driest eighth month

Man found dead by Castlegar train tracks

Castlegar RCMP reported the fatality in a Sept. 4 news release

Overhead power lines; Here to stay on Trail riverfront?

Moving power lines under ground, a costly endeavour says FortisBC

Konanz wins federal Conservative nomination

City councillor running for South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP in 2019

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read