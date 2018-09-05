Tire-ing effort acknowledged

The Trail Times welcomes letters to the editor from our readers on topics of interest to the community. Include a legible first and last name, a mailing address and a telephone number where the author can be reached. Only the author’s name and district will be published. Letters lacking names and a verifiable phone number will not be published. A guideline of 500 words is suggested for letter length. We do not publish “open” letters, letters directed to a third party, or poetry. We reserve the right to edit or refuse to publish letters. You may also email your letters to editor@trailtimes.ca. We look forward to receiving your opinions.

After many months of travelling the road into and out of Trail, I feel it’s time to acknowledge the signatures of the individual who has left his marks on the highway.

His two-tired black rubber is left on the roads for all to see. It’s obviously a very tire-ing task so this person must go to bed at night happy, but spent. And thinking of spent, I imagine the cost of all those marks must add up.

Oh, well, he’s getting ready for re-tire-ment. Good for him.

Bob Bastian

Fruitvale