Trail must address drug use in off-leash area

Black writes, “There is drug use, needles left on the ground, human feces and a tent with another shelter in the woods being built.”

As a concerned resident and homeowner in Trail, I would like to know what the Trail council and the mayor are going to do about the homeless camp in the Gyro Park off-leash dog walk area.

There is drug use, needles left on the ground, human feces and a tent with another shelter in the woods being built.

One of the reasons I chose to buy my house in Trail was the access to the lovely park, including the peaceful dog walk area. My mother and I can no longer walk that area of the park as we no longer feel safe there.

There will soon be children of all ages flocking to that section of the park. Children will want to explore the wooded area and they will encounter all of this.

Kathleen Black

Trail