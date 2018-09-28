Black writes, “There is drug use, needles left on the ground, human feces and a tent with another shelter in the woods being built.”

Trail must address drug use in off-leash area

Letter to the Editor from Kathleen Black of Trail

As a concerned resident and homeowner in Trail, I would like to know what the Trail council and the mayor are going to do about the homeless camp in the Gyro Park off-leash dog walk area.

There is drug use, needles left on the ground, human feces and a tent with another shelter in the woods being built.

One of the reasons I chose to buy my house in Trail was the access to the lovely park, including the peaceful dog walk area. My mother and I can no longer walk that area of the park as we no longer feel safe there.

There will soon be children of all ages flocking to that section of the park. Children will want to explore the wooded area and they will encounter all of this.

Kathleen Black

Trail

Previous story
COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Just Posted

Trail must address drug use in off-leash area

Letter to the Editor from Kathleen Black of Trail

Pet blessings on Sunday in downtown Trail

St. Andrew’s Church, located at 1347 Pine Ave., will offer a Blessing of Animals Service at 4 p.m.

Big crowd, lots of questions for Trail mayoral hopefuls

Advance voting will go Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, then on general voting day, Saturday Oct. 20

400 vehicles written off from Trail acid spills

ICBC says it will sue parties responsible in “due course”

Needles, feces and garbage piling up at homeless camp near Trail park

The camp is near the shore of the Columbia River and jurisdiction falls to the ministry

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

Stetski calls on feds to address housing, homelessness

Kootenay Columbia MP says housing should be treated as a human right.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Club Penguin announces closure

After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be “sunsetting.”

Most Read