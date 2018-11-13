“If B.C. changes the way we elect our MLAs, I don’t think it is worth the time to vote again,” writes Budd.

Trail vet says voting system has worked for 150 years

Letter to the Editor from Vaughn Budd of Trail

I was 17-years-old the first time I voted. I was a member of the Canadian Army.

I have voted in every federal election ever since. I have voted in every provincial election that was held in the province where I was stationed or have lived in. I now call B.C. my home and have voted several times here.

I have served in several foreign countries and some people of these countries have told me that they admire the people and government of Canada as being stable and sensible.

The reason that we and our government are stable and sensible, we voted First Past the Post for 150 years. Not a bad record.

Now some people here in B.C. want to change the way we vote for our MLAs, notably Mr. Weaver. He must like the power he has now and wants to be elected everytime.

Ask Angela Merkel if she likes waiting for months to know if she can form a government.

Ask the PM of Israel if he likes going to get help from the little fringe parties (Greens) so he can govern.

If B.C. changes the way we elect our MLAs, I don’t think it is worth the time to vote again.

Vaughn Budd

Trail

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Just Posted

Trail vet says voting system has worked for 150 years

Letter to the Editor from Vaughn Budd of Trail

Sandblasting Silver City skate sign

The Trail Sk8 Park was closed on Thursday so workers could ready a sign for painting

Area A seeks views on cannabis rules

The public hearing for Area A residents will go Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Trail liquor store held up Friday night

The perpetrator was brandishing a weapon that appeared to be a gun, according to the Trail RCMP

Trail Smoke Eaters lose in shootout to Coquitlam Express

The Trail Smoke Eaters battled the Express in a tight checking 2-1 shootout loss on Friday

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

3 random words mark every spot on earth

Innovative mapping system assigns three word combinations to 57 trillion 3 metre squares

Talking transgender issues with Nelson advocate

Nov. 20 is the Transgender Day of Remembrance

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Trudeau lays down challenge to companies in bid to boost trade with Asia

“Building the relationships, building the connections, building the facility and also changing mindsets — getting Canadian companies to see the opportunities we have around the world to partner and invest.”

CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Most Read