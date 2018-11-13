Trail vet says voting system has worked for 150 years

“If B.C. changes the way we elect our MLAs, I don’t think it is worth the time to vote again,” writes Budd.

I was 17-years-old the first time I voted. I was a member of the Canadian Army.

I have voted in every federal election ever since. I have voted in every provincial election that was held in the province where I was stationed or have lived in. I now call B.C. my home and have voted several times here.

I have served in several foreign countries and some people of these countries have told me that they admire the people and government of Canada as being stable and sensible.

The reason that we and our government are stable and sensible, we voted First Past the Post for 150 years. Not a bad record.

Now some people here in B.C. want to change the way we vote for our MLAs, notably Mr. Weaver. He must like the power he has now and wants to be elected everytime.

Ask Angela Merkel if she likes waiting for months to know if she can form a government.

Ask the PM of Israel if he likes going to get help from the little fringe parties (Greens) so he can govern.

If B.C. changes the way we elect our MLAs, I don’t think it is worth the time to vote again.

Vaughn Budd

Trail