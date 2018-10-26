Voting system change long overdue

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

British Columbia needs a new voting system.

Several times in our province we have had election results distorted by our current voting system (first past the post).

As a result the political landscape has been plagued by polarized politics for as long as anyone can remember and many voters find themselves voting to block something they despise and/or not having their vote represented at all.

The way out of this mess is to reform our voting system so that our votes are accurately represented (proportional representation).

This system is already used by the vast majority of the worlds democratic countries.

It would also establish a dynamic whereby negotiation between parties would be more likely.

This change is long overdue.

Dave Carter

Castlegar