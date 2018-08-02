Letter to the Editor from Lou Mason of Trail

The Trail Times welcomes letters to the editor from our readers on topics of interest to the community. Include a legible first and last name, a mailing address and a telephone number where the author can be reached. Only the author’s name and district will be published. Letters lacking names and a verifiable phone number will not be published. A guideline of 500 words is suggested for letter length. We do not publish “open” letters, letters directed to a third party, or poetry. We reserve the right to edit or refuse to publish letters. You may also email your letters to editor@trailtimes.ca. We look forward to receiving your opinions.

This letter has been a very, very long time coming.

I work in downtown Trail Monday to Friday and run many errands for my employer throughout my work day.

Almost every day I see drivers of cars and trucks not care a single iota about pedestrians. It is a disgrace.

It isn’t teens or young adults I’m talking about, but people that are supposedly seasoned drivers.

Not only have I almost been hit many times, but I have seen other people, seniors in fact, almost get run down because people in their vehicles are in a hurry and could care less who is in the middle of the crosswalk, just stepping off the crosswalk or stepping onto the crosswalk.

What is so important that you risk running people over with your cars or trucks?

It’s time drivers wake up and watch out for pedestrians.

Please.

Lou Mason

Fruitvale