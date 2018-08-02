This letter has been a very, very long time coming.
I work in downtown Trail Monday to Friday and run many errands for my employer throughout my work day.
Almost every day I see drivers of cars and trucks not care a single iota about pedestrians. It is a disgrace.
It isn’t teens or young adults I’m talking about, but people that are supposedly seasoned drivers.
Not only have I almost been hit many times, but I have seen other people, seniors in fact, almost get run down because people in their vehicles are in a hurry and could care less who is in the middle of the crosswalk, just stepping off the crosswalk or stepping onto the crosswalk.
What is so important that you risk running people over with your cars or trucks?
It’s time drivers wake up and watch out for pedestrians.
Please.
Lou Mason
Fruitvale