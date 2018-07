Tony Pedrosa shared a piece of vintage Trail sports history with the Trail Times. July 10 marked the 25th anniversary of the U15 Kootenay South soccer team’s Provincial A Cup of Soccer championship win. Kootenay South boys soccer now competes for the Les Sinnott Memorial Cup, and last weekend in Burnaby the Kootenay South U13 and U17 boys teams competed in the provincials with the U13 team earning the Fair Play Award. The Kootenay South U15 Girls team also competed for the Provincial B Cup in Kamloops.