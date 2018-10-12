Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation CEO Mary Moran delivers technical elements of its plan for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Calgary City Council, in Calgary, Alta., on September 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

The Alberta government says it will pick up $700 million of the tab if Calgary were to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

The province says the money is contingent on a majority of voters supporting the bid in an upcoming plebiscite and increased transparency in the organizing process.

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

The remainder would be paid by Games revenue.

In a letter to the city, the province says it would not be able to cover any cost overruns or revenue shortfalls.

Calgary is holding a plebiscite Nov. 13 on whether the city should bid for the 2026 Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Just Posted

Passion for the fiddle keeps Kootenay culture alive

Proceeds from the Calvin Vollrath show in Trail will help support the 2019 Kootenay fiddle camp

Genelle opens new spray park

The grand opening was held last month during Genelle’s annual Family Funday

Kootenay names shared with other places

Only a few local places have truly unique names; the rest have counterparts elsewhere in the world

Warfield mayor wants to bring back block parents

RCMP investigating indecent exposure incident that happened Tuesday near Warfield School

Warfield gas station switching to Petro-Can

“As long as everything goes well, we will open (for gas) Nov. 9,” says Christine Coombes.

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Most Read