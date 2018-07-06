Alex Burrows, while playing for the Vancouver Canucks. (Wikimedia Commons)

Alex Burrows to retire after 13-season NHL career

Longtime former Canuck turns to coaching AHL team in Quebec

After 13 seasons, former Vancouver Canuck Alex Burrows is retiring from the National Hockey League.

Burrows announced his decision Friday, after skating in 913 regular season NHL games – most of those while playing in Vancouver.

The 37-year-old winger wore the Canucks jersey from the 2005-06 season until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2017-18.

READ MORE: Alex Burrows scores twice in Senators debut; Ottawa beats Avalanche 2-1

He will now head to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rockets as their newest assistant coach.

