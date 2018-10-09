Amadio hat trick propels Beaver Valley Nitehawks past Grand Forks Border Bruins

In their third game in three days, the Nitehawks down Border Bruins in dramatic overtime win

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Angus Amadio put up a five-point night scoring a hat trick to lead the Hawks to a dramatic overtime win against the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Sunday in Grand Forks.

Amadio, a Calgary native, scored with 3:48 remaining in the second overtime period for a 5-4 victory, the Hawks seventh in eight games.

Sunday’s win propelled the Nitehawks to a four-point weekend with a 4-2 win over the Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday, and a 3-0 loss to the Nelson Leafs at home on Saturday, putting them into a tie with the Leafs on top the Murdoch Division with 16 points. Nelson has a game in hand, and was issued a loss by default after icing an ineligible player in a game against the Castlegar Rebels on Sept. 28.

The win for the Rebels is their second default-W, and their only two victories of the season.

B.V. and Grand Forks last met just over a week ago at the Hawks Nest, where the Border Bruins’ lack of discipline helped B.V. to a 7-3 victory. It was a different game at home for Grand Forks, as the Bruins kept their cool and battled all night to come away with a point in a game in which they held a decided edge in play.

Hawks goalie Noah Decottignies was on his game, backing the Hawks to a scoreless first period in which Grand Forks outshot B.V. 15-11. However, the Border Bruins struck first in the second period on a goal from Josh Garlough-Bell just 28 seconds in.

Amadio netted his first of the game knocking down a Jake Yuris shot from the point and firing it by Grand Forks goalie Holden King to tie it at 17:25. But Liam Stalwick’s first of two goals in the game came at 11:59 to give Grand Forks a 2-1 lead.

Reese Tambellini celebrated his return to the Hawks line up, banging in a rebound to tie it midway through the period, and Jesse Ihas gave B.V. their first lead on a blast from the point at 7:08 to make it 3-2.

The line of Briar Whyte, Stalwick and Garlough-Bell struck again with Whyte tying the game with 2:43 remaining as the Border Bruins outshot the Nitehawks 24-14 in the middle frame.

The teams traded power play goals in the third period with Amadio finishing a setup from Simon Nemethy and Brock Wallace at 11:23, before Stalwick notched his fifth goal of the season with 4:23 left in regulation to force the extra frame.

The Nitehawks went on the power play in the final minute of the match and it carried over to the first 4-on-4 overtime period, but did not capitalize. Yet, early in the 3-on-3, five-minute O.T., Noah Corrado fed Amadio and the Hawks leading scorer buried a shot past King for his team leading 10th goal and 16th point.

Decottignies faced 56 shots on the night, while B.V. fired 38 at the Grand Forks net. The Hawks went 1-for-4 on the power play while Grand Forks was 1-for-6.

The Nitehawks played shorthanded on Friday, icing just three lines, after Michael Hagen got the call up from the Trail Smoke Eaters as an affiliate player for their Vancouver Island road trip, Corrado served his final game of a two-game suspension, and illness and injury kept another three Hawks players on the sidelines.

Still, B.V. came back from a listless first period and 1-0 deficit to score four second-period goals on their way to a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes.

Simon Nemathy tied the game at 1-1 at 16:16, and recent acquisition Luke Recchi scored his first goal as a Nitehawk to give B.V. the lead. Nitehawks captain Jake Yuris fired in the winning goal on a low shot from the top of the circle to put B.V. up 3-1, and Jared Stocks tallied his fifth goal of the campaign on a great individual effort with 8:23 to play in the middle frame.

Osoyoos forward Brock Marple collected his second goal of the game at 16:52 of the third period to round out the scoring, as Beaver Valley outshot Osoyoos 32-20 in the game.

On Saturday, a power-play goal by Josh Stypka at 13:29 of the first period was all Nelson needed as Leafs goalie Caiden Kreitz stopped 30 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Nitehawks.

Shawn Campbell and Emery Neilson gave the Leafs a 3-0 first-period lead, as B.V. failed to capitalize despite outshooting the Leafs 16-7 in the second period, and 30-23 overall.

Hawks defenceman Jesse Ihas had a solid game on the backend for the Hawks and was named the Home Star, while Kreitz earned Away Star for the Leafs.

B.V. is on the road this weekend and play the Golden Rockets on Friday and the Columbia Valley Rockies in Invermere on Saturday.