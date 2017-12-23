Dillon Dube #19 of the Kelowna Rockets leads the team through the tunnel to the ice against the Calgary Hitmen on October 13, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

An early Christmas present for Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube, already spending the holiday with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Dube, a native of Cochrane, AB and a four year veteran of the Rockets, has been named Team Canada’s captain for the tournament, beginning Boxing Day.

Dube, 19, is the first Kelowna Rocket to be named captain of Canada’s entry at the World Junior. It’s the second year in a row Dube has played for Canada at the junior tournament after recording three assists in seven games last year.

With Dube serving as captain, Kale Clague, Dante Fabbro, and Victor Mete will serve as assistant captains.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, Dec. 26 when Canada faces off against Finland.

A full schedule of the tournament can be found here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Just Posted

$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Kootenay Boundary rescue pulls woman from river

The woman was pulled from the Columbia River near Glenmerry

Clear path for Santa Claus

A countdown is on for Santa and his reindeer, local forecaster predicts clear path to Greater Trail

Police confirm one fatality in Wednesday’s crash near Genelle

Three people were transported by ambulance to KBRH in serious condition

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fernie family loses home on Christmas Eve

Donations are currently being accepted for the family

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Most Read

  • B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

    Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships