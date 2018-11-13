The line of Brad Ross, 16, Michael Hagen, 37, and Morgan Peace, 21, combined for nine points on Tuesday night in a 6-2 win over Spokane.

B.V. Nitehawks erupt for five goals in third period to defeat Spokane Braves

Bradly Ross’s four-point night lifts the Beaver Valley Nitehawks over the Spokane Braves

A four-point night from Bradley Ross paced the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to a 6-2 victory over the Spokane Braves on Tuesday at the Hawks Nest.

Ross scored twice including the game winner with 10:02 remaining in the third period, to open the flood gates for the B.V. offence.

The Trail native broke down the left wing, walked around the defenceman, cut to the net and backhanded the puck past the Braves goalie to give B.V. a 3-2 lead.

The win puts Nitehawks coach Terry Jones a win away from 1,000 and the team looking to reach the milestone against Grand Forks on Saturday.

The game was tied 1-1 in a tight defensive game through two periods, and Aaron Morris put the Braves up 2-1 just 30 seconds into the third period.

But B.V. forward Morgan Peace tied it on the power play, taking a pass from Ross in the slot and sniping it past Ben Waslaski at 14:31.

Five seconds after Ross made it 3-2, Paul Leroux pushed the puck forward off the ensuing face off and Angus Amadio tipped it past the defenceman and fired it past Waslaski for a 4-2 lead.

Jake Yuris made back-to-back rushes and set up Ross 36 seconds later to make it 5-2, then assisted on Michael Hagen’s goal to complete the scoring with just over five minutes to play.

Ross scored twice and added two assists and linemates Peace had a goal and two helpers, while Hagen scored once and had an assist for a nine point night for the trio.

Beaver Valley will look to make history on Saturday against the Border Bruins, with the puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2
Next story
Super League curling: Van Yzerloo steals one from Nichol

Just Posted

Trail police release image of liquor store robber

The video surveillance image shows the robber aiming a black gun at the store’s clerk

More snow called for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the bulletin Tuesday under its “BC Traveller’s Routes forecast”

Castlegar daycare selected for univeral child care pilot program

MLA Katrine Conroy presents letter of acceptance to the program to the Children’s Centre at Selkirk College

Kootenay employers ready to meet job seekers at Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies will attend the event on Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

Sandblasting Silver City skate sign

The Trail Sk8 Park was closed on Thursday so workers could ready a sign for painting

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Kuhnhackl scores 2 odd goals as Isles dump Canucks 5-2

Vancouver drops second game in two nights

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Letters shed light on state of mind of B.C. mom accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Most Read