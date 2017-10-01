B.V. Nitehawks shut out Border Bruins after faltering against Fernie

Two uneven performances earned the Beaver Valley Nitehawks a split on the weekend.

The Hawks suffered a 6-4 setback to the Fernie Ghostriders on Friday, then rebounded for an impressive 4-0 shut out victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday.

Nitehawks forward Dylan Heppler and Brad Ross each scored twice as B.V. locked down the Border Bruins offence holding Grand Forks to just 18 shots on goal, and earning goalie Owen Sikkes his second shutout in six starts.

Heppler opened the scoring less than two minutes into the match, deflecting a point shot from Kevan McBean past Bruins goalie Ross King, with Ross counting the other assist.

King kept the game close through two periods, as the Hawks had a number of good scoring opportunities but only beat the Bruins netminder on a power play when Heppler took a feed from Jaxen Gemmel and wired a slap shot high blocker for a 2-0 B.V. lead. B.V. outshot the Bruins 27-17 through two periods.

The Hawks amped up the pressure in the third, and Ross notched his second of the season deflecting a shot from Sam Swanson for a 3-0 lead. Ross then jumped into the Bruins zone right off the faceoff, stepped over the blue line and fired a shot top corner for a 4-0 lead just four seconds later.

The Nitehawks defensive play was all but impenetrable as B.V. held the Border Bruins to just one shot in the final frame outshooting them 34-18 and going 2-for-4 on the power play and perfect on the penalty kill shutting down the Bruins four chances. The Bruins picked up just one point in their weekend games losing in overtime 3-2 to the Nelson Leafs the previous night. The 6-1-1-0 Leafs lead the Neil Murdoch Division and are four points up on the Nitehawks.

Despite the strong performance, inconsistent play has plagued B.V. in the early going having won four of eight games this season. The Friday loss to Fernie was a disappointing performance following a 6-0 victory over the Ghostriders at home last month.

In Friday’s game, the Nitehawks Darian Fuller scored twice, while Aiden Browell and McBean tallied the other Hawk markers in the 6-4 loss. The Nitehawks outsthot the Ghostriders 44-31 in the game and went 1-for-4 on the P.P. while Fernie was 1-for-6.