BC Little League Championships playoffs set for Friday

The top four BC teams will playoff for a berth in Saturday’s Little League provincial final on Friday

Lynn Valley went undefeated at the BC Little League Championship standings beating the Trail All Stars 6-1 in the final game of the round robin Wednesday evening to secure first place.

The game didn’t count for much as both teams had secured their spots in the playoff round and saved their best for Friday.

Whalley beat New Westminster 16-0 earlier in the day to assure Trail’s berth, and Little Mountain downed Beacon Hill 13-6 to finish with the same 2-3 record as Trail.

However, due to Little Mt. win over Trail Tuesday, the All Stars will finish fourth while Little Mt. takes third spot.

The two semifinal games go Friday with Trail facing Lynn Valley at 1:30 p.m. and Whalley taking on Little Mt. at 5 p.m.