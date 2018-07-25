BC Little League Championships playoffs set for Friday

The top four BC teams will playoff for a berth in Saturday’s Little League provincial final on Friday

Lynn Valley went undefeated at the BC Little League Championship standings beating the Trail All Stars 6-1 in the final game of the round robin Wednesday evening to secure first place.

The game didn’t count for much as both teams had secured their spots in the playoff round and saved their best for Friday.

Whalley beat New Westminster 16-0 earlier in the day to assure Trail’s berth, and Little Mountain downed Beacon Hill 13-6 to finish with the same 2-3 record as Trail.

However, due to Little Mt. win over Trail Tuesday, the All Stars will finish fourth while Little Mt. takes third spot.

The two semifinal games go Friday with Trail facing Lynn Valley at 1:30 p.m. and Whalley taking on Little Mt. at 5 p.m.

Previous story
Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich
Next story
B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Just Posted

Business award has special meaning for Fruitvale family

The Weatherfords will be awarded 2018 Canadian Family Enterprise of the Year in early fall

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

New Rossland hostel financed by Columbia Basin Trust

Trusts’ investment powers community benefits

Rossland neighbourhoods clear forest of fuel

FireSmart work can be very effective to protecting your home, says coordinator

STEAM truck stops by Trail library

The activity was part of summer reading club, run from public library in the Trail Riverfront Centre

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Metal work confirmed cause of wildfire near Kamloops

The cause of the Shuswap Road grass fire east of Kamloops has been confirmed.

B.C. city’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

City of Salmon Arm to fix damage caused by what appears to be a motorcycle burnout.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Most Read