BC Little League Championships: Whalley win sends Trail into playoffs

Despite a loss to Little Mt. on Tuesday, Whalley’s win over New West guarantees Trail a playoff spot.

Whalley did the Trail All Stars a favour on Wednesday by beating New Westminster soundly at the BC Little League Championship at Andy Bilesky Park in Trail.

The District 3 team crushed New West 16-0 bringing the game to a decisive finish when Joey Marino hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to end it. The win puts Whalley at 4-1, tied with Lynn Valley for first place, but the victory also ensures Trail, who lost to Little Mountain on Tuesday, a spot in Friday’s playoffs.

In Tuesday’s evening match, Little Mountain broke out of an 0-and-3 slump with conviction, as the District 1 team rolled to a 10-0 victory over Trail thanks to an 85-pitch performance from Ryan Kennedy.

Little Mountain has come oh so close, but lost by a single run to both Lynn Valley, 3-2, and Whalley, 7-6, in its previous two games, following a tough opening loss to New West.

After a scoreless two innings, Little Mountain exploded for five runs in the third, highlighted by a two out, two run triple from Jackson Boomer, who jumped on the first pitch and drove it deep to centerfield to score two and slide into third for a 5-0 lead.

Little Mountain made it 6-0 in the fifth, and scored four more in the top of six for the 10-0 win.

Trail’s Achilles’ heel came back to haunt them just as it did against Whalley in a 10-0 loss on Sunday. Their inability to make contact at the plate and manufacture runs when down is something the team will have to overcome when it faces either Whalley or Lynn Valley in Friday’s playoffs.

The All Stars caught a glimpse of a potential playoff game on Wednesday night when they played Lynn Valley. With both teams guaranteed playoff spots, neither are likely to put their top arms on the mound, and will likely rest some of their starters.

Trail coach Mike Boisvert said the team’s game plan for the final game of the round robin will change, as the focus is all on Friday’s match.

Undefeated Lynn Valley beat New West 11-7 on Tuesday afternoon to go to 4-0, and Whalley beat Beacon Hill in the early match 6-2.

Little Mountain play New Westminster Wednesday afternoon, and Trail faces Lynn Valley in the evening tilt to wrap up the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Thursday is a day off and Friday’s playoffs go at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

 

Whalley pitcher Ian Huang threw three perfect innings before being relieved in the shut out victory.

Previous story
BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

Just Posted

Business award has special meaning for Fruitvale family

The Weatherfords will be awarded 2018 Canadian Family Enterprise of the Year in early fall

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

New Rossland hostel financed by Columbia Basin Trust

Trusts’ investment powers community benefits

Rossland neighbourhoods clear forest of fuel

FireSmart work can be very effective to protecting your home, says coordinator

STEAM truck stops by Trail library

The activity was part of summer reading club, run from public library in the Trail Riverfront Centre

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV, witness says

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Most Read