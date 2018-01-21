BCHL: Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Warriors, salvage point versus Vees

The Trail Smoke Eaters earned just a point in two Interior Division games on the weekend

The Penticton Vees defeated the Trail Smoke Eaters 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Jim Bailey photo.

After falling to the West Kelowna Warriors in a close 2-1 loss at home on Friday, the Trail Smoke Eaters salvaged a single point on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penticton Vees.

The Vees Jonny Tychonick scored the overtime tally on the power play, taking a pass in the slot from Owen Sillinger and one-timing a shot off the cross bar and into the net to give the Vees the 3-2 win.

The win comes a week after the teams played to a 2-2 overtime tie, with the Vees improving to 7-0-0-1 in January, while the Smokies have just one win (1-1-1-1) in their past four games but are 4-1-1-2 in January.

Penticton opened the scoring in the first period when Cassidy Bowes jumped on the rebound of a Jackson Keane shot at the 8:20 mark.

Bowes then broke in on a 2-on-1 rush with Massimo Rizzo, who skated down the right wing and tried to send the puck across to Bowes, but it deflected off the leg of the Trail defenceman, who then accidentally swatted the puck into his own net for a 2-0 Vees lead at 7:42.

The Vees outshot the Smokies 13-7 in the first period and went 0-for-4 with the extra man through the better part of two periods, but it was Trail that scored the first power-play goal of the game late in the second period. Ross Armour found Jeremy Lucchini in the slot and he fired a wrist shot under the glove of Adam Scheel to cut it the lead to 2-1 with under a minute remaining in the second.

After a close-checking second period, the play opened up in the third, and Trail found the equalizer with less than four minutes to play.Armour redirected a point shot past Pen goalie Scheel to tie the game with just 3:19 remaining in regulation, setting the stage for overtime between the two teams for the second straight match up.

Just 25 seconds into the extra frame, Lucchini was called for interference, and 40 seconds later Tychonick netted the Vees first power play goal in seven chances for the OT winner.

The Vees outshot the Smoke Eaters 31-19 going 1-for-7 on the power play, while Trail was 1-for-2.

On Friday, the Smoke Eaters fell behind 2-0 through two periods, but couldn’t find the equalizer in the third falling 2-1 to the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Smoke Eaters came out flat in the first period as West K took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal from Parm Dhaliwal and outshot Trail 14-7.

Dhaliwal then netted his eighth of the season with just over seven minutes to play in the middle frame. The Warriors shut down the Smokies top lines until midway through the third period when Andre Ghantous finally beat West Kelowna goalie Nic Amundrud.

The shots on goal was 30-30, with Trail going 1-for-3 on the power play, and the Warriors 1-for-2. Dhaliwal and Amundrud earned first and second star honours, while Trail goalie Adam Marcoux was the game’s third star.

Trail returns to action on Friday, hosting the Surrey Eagles at 7 p.m., then play the Vernon Vipers on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.