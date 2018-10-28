Beaver Valley Nitehawks battle to draw with league-leading Kelowna Chiefs

The injury riddled B.V. Nitehawks take positives from a point earned against division leaders

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks were in for a tough weekend, but will take some positives away from a tie with the KIJHL leading Kelowna Chiefs on Saturday.

Beaver Valley fell 5-2 to the Eddie Mountain division leading Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday, but an inspired effort on Saturday earned the Nitehawks a point in a 5-5 tie against the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Nitehawks held a 5-2 lead going into the third period, on goals from Kyle Guenter, Brock Wallace, Reece Tambellini, Ryan Crisalli and Jake Yuris.

But the Chiefs stormed back with former Nitehawk Dylan Kent scoring twice in the third period including the tying goal with 5:51 to play. Zach Erhardt also scored twice while league leading scorer Brody Dale added the other Kelowna marker.

No one could settle the game in the two overtime periods, as both goalies came up big in the 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 five-minute periods.

The Nitehawks outshot the Chiefs 36-34 and went 3-for-9 on the power play, while Kelowna was 4-for-8.

Against Kimberley on Friday, Erik Delaire, former Major Midget Kootenay Ice forward, scored the game winner for the Dynamiters on a power-play goal. Delaire’s sixth of the season put the Nitros up 3-0 at 16:24 of the second period.

The Hawks battled back with Luke Recchi and Kyle Guenter making it 3-2 before the period was out. However, a goal by Brock Palmer 58 seconds into the third, and an empty netter from Keegan McDowell iced it for Kimberley.

The Dynamiters outshot B.V. 30-25, going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the PK.

B.V.’s tie against Kelowna actually cut the Nelson Leafs lead in the Neil Murdoch division to six points, after the Leafs lost to Kimberley 6-2 on Saturday and 5-0 to the Chiefs Friday.

The Nitehawks next home game goes on Saturday against the Princeton Posse, puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

