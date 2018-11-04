Beaver Valley Nitehawks hold off Princeton Posse

Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Noah Decottignies made 34 stops and Cole Gibson scored the winning goal as the Hawks defeated the Princeton Posse 2-1 in KIJHL action Saturday night at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The Hawks ended their six game losing streak with a solid team effort and an impressive performance from Decottignies.

The Calgary native was poised and confident throughout the contest but particularly in the second period when the Posse fired 17 shots at the B.V. goal. Decottignies returned to form after going through the concussion protocol from a head injury incurred on Oct. 7 and was sidelined until rejoining the team last weekend.

The Nitehawks also received some good news with the return of Bradley Ross and Angus Amadio to the line up, however, Simon Nemethy, Morgan Peace and Quaid Anderson are still on the injury list.

Gibson scored his first as a Nitehawk since coming over from the Fernie Ghostriders on Oct. 25 for futures. Defenceman Luke Woodrow spotted Gibson off the left post and delivered a perfect slap pass to the 18-year-old forward, who made no mistake on the conversion and gave the Hawks the 2-1 lead with 46 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

The Nitehawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 10:25 of the first period. A determined forecheck by Ryan Crisalli forced the d-man off the puck in the corner. Crisalli dished to Michael Hagen at the half wall, and Hagen found Paul Leroux all alone in front. The Hawks leading scorer made no mistake firing it high stick side for his eighth goal and 22nd point of the season.

The play went back and forth through much of the first period with the Nitehawks holding a 13-9 edge in shots, but Posse goaltender Jaysen MacLean was also solid in the Princeton net.

The Posse came out flying in the second period, and took the play to the Nitehawks, finally beating the B.V. goalie with 2:06 left in the period on a wicked one timer from Tristan Walz.

Gibson provided the winner 80 seconds later, and the Hawks played tight defensive hockey in the third period, killing off a late penalty to earn the victory.

Princeton outshot B.V. 35-29 and went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Nitehawks were 0-for-1. Decottignies and MacLean earned player of the game honours.

The Nitehawks improve their record to 9-8-1-1 tied with 9-7-0-2 Spokane for second in the Neil Murdoch Division, six points back of an idle Nelson Leafs (13-5-0-0) team this weekend.

B.V. is on the road next weekend playing the Dynamiters in Kimberley on Friday, and the Rebels in Castlegar on Saturday.