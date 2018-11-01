Beaver Valley Nitehawks host Princeton Posse

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will try to get back on track against the Posse from Princeton, Saturday

The Beaver Valley Niteahawks are back in action this weekend, when they host the Princeton Posse at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The 8-8-0-0 Posse are in similar points territory as the 8-8-1-1 Nitehawks, and trail the league leading Kelowna Chiefs (15-0-1-1) and Summerland Steam (9-7-1-1) in the Okanagan Division standings.

B.V. finds itself tied with Spokane for second place after the 8-6-0-2 Braves stunned the Murdoch Division leading Nelson Leafs, 6-4, on Wednesday, and beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins Sunday, 5-4.

The injury riddled Nitehawks, meanwhile, have earned just one point in their past six games, a 5-5 tie with the Chiefs last weekend. However, B.V. expects to have at least two of its top forwards back in the line up on Saturday.

B.V. assistant coach Shane Drake said the team hoped to have Brad Ross and Angus Amadio back for the weekend tilt, but the team will still be without Morgan Peace, Simon Nemethy, and defenceman Quaid Anderson.

The Posse have also struggled of late, with just one win in their past six games, but have one notable 3-1 victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies on Oct. 19.

The puck drop for the Beaver Valley versus Princeton Posse game goes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hawks Nest.