Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Owen Sikkes was solid in net stopping 20 shots in a 7-2 drubbing of the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday at the Hawks Nest. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks humble Grand Forks Border Bruins

The B.V. Nitehawks skated to a 7-2 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks’ forward Morgan Peace’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as B.V. skated over the Grand Forks Border Bruins 7-2 on Friday at the Hawks Nest.

Aiden Jenner won the battle for the puck in the Bruins corner and found Peace at the right hash mark. The Trail native wired a snap shot over the glove of goalie Ross King to chase the Bruins goalie and give the Hawks a 3-1 lead at 17:42 of the second period.

The Hawks won their ninth straight game to go undefeated in October and also bolstered their back end with the return of defenceman Dylan Kent and the acquisition of d-man Austin Miller, both making their season debut on Friday. The relief was timely, as regular d-men Kevan McBean and Karsten Jang were sidelined with injury, and Major Midget Kootenay Ice defenceman Kody Stewart was brought in as an affiliate player.

The additions also allowed Sam Swanson to return to centre after spending most of the season on defence, and the Hawks captain didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard, giving B.V. a 1-0 lead three minutes into the opening frame.

Grand Forks replied when Reece Tambellini tied it jamming in a power play goal at 11:25, but Aiden Jenner took a feed from Tommy McConnachie in the slot and backhanded it in to restore the lead for good.

After Peace made it 3-1, Kent showed his offensive prowess taking a pass from Dylan Heppler at the right dot and firing a low shot stick side to beat Grand Forks goalie Knute Loe.

The Bruins showed some jump in the second period firing 12 shots at Hawks goalie Owen Sikkes, and finally beat him with just a dozen seconds to play to make it 4-2 heading into the third.

B.V. dominated the final frame, with special teams stepping up. First Bradley Ross scored a wrap around goal on the power play, and Blake Sidoni and McConnachie each tallied short-handed markers for the 7-2 final.

Beaver Valley outshot Grand Forks 33-22 and went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Bruins were 1-for-6. Peace (1G, 1A) earned Player of the Game for the Hawks and Cole Kapak was named PoG for the Bruins.

The Hawks play a pair of home games next, hosting the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday at the B.V. Arena and the Fernie Ghostriders on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Previous story
After home-ice drubbing, Smoke Eaters keep focus straight ahead

Just Posted

Pinning poppies in Trail

The annual poppy fundraiser is now underway in locations throughout Trail & Main St. Fruitvale

Follow the feet for Trail treats

Kids can follow the feet to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses during Spooktacular

After home-ice drubbing, Smoke Eaters keep focus straight ahead

Trail in Merritt Friday, at home versus Penticton Saturday

Zinc production helps boost Teck profits

Third quarter profits more than doubled compared to 2016, states Teck Resources

Trail Skills Centre has much to celebrate after 20 years

A new executive director was introduced and a $20,000 bursary program was unveiled this week

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Most Read

  • Beaver Valley Nitehawks humble Grand Forks Border Bruins

    The B.V. Nitehawks skated to a 7-2 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday