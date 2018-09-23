Beaver Valley Nitehawks win big on road

B.V. Nitehawks roll over the 100 Mile House Wranglers and Kamloops Storm for two crucial road wins

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks picked up four big road points with wins over the Kamloops Storm and 100 Mile House Wranglers on the weekend.

B.V. defeated the Wranglers 4-1 on Saturday following a convincing 7-2 victory over the Storm on Friday.

Hawks forward Angus Amadio scored twice and Ryan Crissali netted the winner as B.V. improved its record to 4-2-0-0 and sit in second place in the Neil Murdoch Division behind the 6-0 Nelson Leafs.

After a scoreless first period, Amadio got the Hawks on the board with a shorthanded goal on a great individual effort just 90 seconds into the middle frame.

Michael Hagen then set up Crissali on the power play with 5:55 to go in the second period to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead while outshooting the Wranglers 22-19.

100 MH cut the lead in half when Chase Schurack scored a power-play goal six minutes into the third to spoil Noah Decottignies’ shut-out bid. Yet, Dylan Kent replied firing in his second of the season on a pass from Hagen and Nate Ingram for a 3-1 lead with 6:36 to play. Amadio struck again with 1:44 left in regulation to put the game away on his sixth tally of the season.

Decottignies made 29 saves for the Hawks, while Wranglers goalie Daniel Allin had 27 stops.

On Friday, B.V. d-man Jake Yuris ramped up his offensive game scoring once and adding two assists in the Nitehawks 7-2 victory over the Storm in Kamloops.

Yuris converted a Nathan Ingram setup midway through the first period to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead that held up through 20 minutes of play.

Bradley Ross tallied his fifth goal of the campaign 91 seconds into the second for a 2-0 lead and Kamloops got on the board three minutes later to cut it to 2-1. However, B.V. forward Simon Nemethy netted the game winner at 12:07 on a nice setup from Jared Stocks. Amadio added two more and Stocks and Kent rounded out the scoring for B.V. as the Hawks outshot Kamloops 41-20 with Jacob Romanowski earning his first win of the season for B.V.

B.V. gets to spend a weekend at home hosting the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday and the Castlegar Rebels on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.