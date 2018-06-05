The Beaver Valley Skating Club handed out its 2017-18 end of year awards last month. And the winners are: BVSC Canskater of the year; also Skate Canada Region Canskater Award Winner - Jonelle Piccolo. BVSC Most improved Rising Star – shared by Poppy Terpstra, Adleigh Rogers, and Payton Fowler. BVSC Junior Most Sportsmanlike – Sophie Louwe and Nathan Kreuzer. BVSC Senior Most Sportsmanlike – Jillian Leslie BVSC Most Improved Starskater - Annelise Morrison and Eileen Zheng BVSC Program Assistant of the year winner and BC/YK Section Nominee – Jillian Leslie BVSC StarSkate Athlete Award winner and BC/YK Section Nominee- Brenna Paulsen BVSC Participation Award – Brenna Paulsen, Claire Sibbald, Jillian Leslie and Bree Fitzpatrick. Starskate Gold Feet Award – Gold Interpretive – Yvie Gregory, Claire Sibbald and Brenna Paulsen B.V. skaters from back, left to right: Jillian Leslie, Annelise Morrison, Eileen Zheng, Nathan Kreuzer, Claire Sibbald, Brenna Paulsen, and Bree Fitzpatrick. Front, left to right: Jonelle Piccolo, Poppy Terpstra, Payton Fowler, and Adleigh Rogers. Submitted photo.

Beaver Valley Skating Club hands out 2017-18 Awards

After a successful season on the ice, the best of B.V. Skating Club earned their end of year awards.

submitted

After a successful season on the ice, the best of B.V. Skating Club earned their end of year awards.

