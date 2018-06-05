Beaver Valley Skating Club hands out 2017-18 Awards

submitted
After a successful season on the ice, the best of B.V. Skating Club earned their end of year awards.
The Warfield community turned out for a day full of sunshine and fun at the village hall
The average daily temperature was around 5 C above normal, reports the Castlegar weather office
IRM changed its transport carrier and is shipping higher volumes of acid by railcar
Recent flooding was a determining factor in cancelling the tournament.
Eight-month-old child on Vancouver Island taken to hospital for surgery to remove caterpillar parts
The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas
The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley
This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15
His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million
Recommendations include keeping an addicted mother with her newborn immediately after birth
The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver
Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term
Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction
Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Seth Barton was one-of-three BCHL players invited to the NHL Combine
Jackpot Gymkhana hit the ground running at the Trail Horsemen’s Grounds on the weekend