Birchbank ladies wind up golf season

The Birchbank Ladies Club handed out their end-of-year awards at their wind-up tournament and dinner

Forty-four members teed off as the Birchbank Ladies’ Club held its wind up Oct. 1 at the Birchbank Golf Course.

The golfers enjoyed some sunshine, while playing the “Flag Frenzy” game by following instructions on each flag to give them a team score.

When the last putt fell, the foursome of Flori Valentine, Carmela Livolsi, Mary Larmour and Judy Healey won the event with a 95.

A delicious turkey dinner at the Bistro then segued into the presentation of the year-end awards. Carol Babcock won the Crystal Cup, with Dana Haas finishing second on the A side. Michelle Hansen captured the B-side, with Jeri Santarossa taking second.

The Monthly Competition trophy was awarded to Karen Hubert who had the low net average (66.8) over the five-month period of May to September. Monthly low-net winners include: May – Lauren Murray 65, June – Denise Gausdal 61, July – Maureen Elliott 64, August – Anita Cameron 62, and September – Karen Hubert 65.

Flori Valentine was presented with the Ringer Board plaque for having the overall low gross score of 61. Ringer Board flight winners and runners-up were: Flight 1 – Michele Shankland 62, Maureen Elliott 65R; Flight 2 – Ilo Shubert 66, Karen Hubert 68; Flight 3 – Sharon Orlando 71, Carol Babcock 72; Flight 4 – Doreen Campbell 76, Beth Robinson 77; Flight 5 Katy Burke 81, Jackie Drysdale 82.

Anita Cameron was the Most Improved Golfer, taking 46 strokes off her starting game on the Ringer Board. The Most Improved Handicap Factor award was presented to Sophia Park whose factor was reduced by 1.172 over the season. Sophia Park and Barb Secco tied for the Pin Rounds award with a total 285. Barb Secco was also presented with a pin for winning the low net in the club championship held in August.

In the absence of a club captain over the past two seasons, Dana Haas was given a round of applause and a basket of goodies for stepping in to coordinate the Ladies’ Club events and hold the club together.