The Birchbank Men’s Open recognized it’s top golfers on Sunday at the Birchbank Golf Course. From left: Rob Drezdof - Men’s Open Chair & Club President awards Dan Dupuis with Overall Low Net, Gord Corder - Men’s Open Division Overall Low Gross, Jeff Papilion (Director of Golf )- Men’s Senior Division Overall Low Gross, Dave Johnston - Senior Division Overall Low Net and Derrick Simister - Men’s Open Committee-Director.

Birchbank Men’s Open names top flight golfers

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

