Bisset preps for IKKC Muay Thai title defence

Former Pride Gym fighter’s title defence headlines Cali 31 Full Rules Muay Thai - Mass Destruction 2

Charles Bisset will defend his International IKKC Muay Thai title on Dec. 1, with a seasoned veteran looking to unseat the reigning champion at Cali 31 Full Rules Muay Thai – Mass Destruction 2 at the Burbank Marriott Hotel in Los, Angeles.

“I am giving a rematch to a guy I fought two and a half years ago,” said Bisset. “He’s a tough guy, he’s been doing some pro boxing, and it was a good fight when I fought him, he really came at me hard.”

The former Pride Gym fighter will face Iggy ‘El Toro’ Zambrano, a five-foot-seven, 29-year-old, Stockton, Calif. native who lost to Bisset at Cali 13 on Feb. 16, 2016. The compact Zambrano’s boxing and MMA background will pose a challenge to the 31-year-old Retallack native, who won by a second-round TKO after opening a cut with an elbow to Zambrano’s forehead.

“I know it’s going to be a tough fight with Iggy,” said Bisset. “He’s coming in to punch me in the face and he’s got a good low kick and good hands. He’s a tough dude, and when I fought him, I fought a very smart fight last time, and I’m going to do the same this time.”

Bisset beat Casey “Go” Greene in a split decision on July 20 to capture the WBC Muay Thai title, but lost it in another decision to Andy “Merciless” Murad on Sept. 29. He plans to take that title back in the not too distant future, but first he is focused on defending the IKKC belt, and working with a new team of trainers to help him prepare for his 37th professional fight.

“The guys I’m working with right now, there is a good atmosphere and good energy. My other trainers have priorities in life outside of fighting … but this next one, I have these people that live, eat, and sleep what’s going on right now and they’re very stoked to be working with me.”

Bisset’s intense training and strength conditioning should prove a factor in the upcoming title defence. Motivated by a questionable judge’s decision in his latest loss to Murad, Bisset intends to be more aggressive in the upcoming bout.

“I’m a great counter fighter, and I am a really good offensive fighter too, but I sometimes rely on my countering, so I’m going to push it about 50 per cent more. I think things will go better … and if it does go to judges, hopefully they don’t have the vision problems they had with me (before).”

Bisset has lost just once in his past eight fights, and sports a 28-8 record.

Trail’s Pride Gym is owned and operated by Glen Kalesniko, and has produced over 20 champions and numerous world-class fighters, including Bisset.

