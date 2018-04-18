Black Jack set to break new ground at biathlon area

ATCO Wood Products helps out Black Jack in clearing new tracks

The Black Jack Ski Club will build a new recreational trail at the Hanna Creek Biathlon Area over the offseason.

The trail will be suitable for both classic and skate techniques, and will be paid for with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust ($32,000), the Regional District of Kootenay Columbia’s (RDCK) Area B ($20,000) and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations’ Recreation Sites and Trails BC ($5,000).

“The existing trails were basically designed for competition and so we want to put in a recreational trail to round off the area,” explains Jan Luppens, Black Jack’s president. “The reason it’s so attractive is because it’s higher up, so we have a longer season, earlier snow, … more snow.”

Luppens says the club is working with ATCO Wood Products.

“They will do the logging and then we will build the trail and we hope to get it ready for the new season,” he said. “So 3.2 kilometres, it’s modest, but it will create a loop around the knoll with great views of the Columbia Valley and the Rossland Range.”

The new trail was discussed at Black Jack’s annual general meeting on Thursday, and the club also went over some highlights from this past season.

Luppens said they had a record year both for the number of members and the number of kids participating in the skier development program.

There were 776 members for 2017-18 and 118 kids who participated in the development program.

There were also over 300 student visits with the schools over the season.

The club also hosted a successful Haywood NorAm Mini Tour in December with about 223 skiers participating.

“That was a bit of a record as well,” said Luppens.

He also mentioned that it was a successful year for athletes Julien Locke and Remi Drolet.

Locke came just shy of making it to the Winter Olympics this year and did very well at the NorAm event hosted in Rossland, winning a sprint race by mere inches.

Luppens is also excited about the makeup of the club’s board of directors, which added two new members on Thursday. He says the board has a good mix of old-timers and people who are new to Rossland.

“We have two old timers and all the other people are new, and some of them are relatively new to the area,” he said. “So the torch is carried by people that come from outside, actually.”

Previous story
Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome
Next story
We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Just Posted

UPDATED: Mudslide closes Hwy 3A near Castlegar

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Trail All Wheel Park on course for July start

Plans are underway to get digging on the Trail All Wheel Park… Continue reading

YZZ landscaping set to begin

Council awarded the landscaping/streetscaping project to Sierra Landscaping

Rossland Health Care Auxiliary commits $60,000 to KBRH campaign

Rossland Auxiliary continues to support Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital campaigns

Polishing up Silver City Days

Final midway and food fair layout plans in downtown Trail still being determined

Turbulent Trail

The roar of run-off into the Columbia River can be heard from Bay Avenue in downtown Trail

Okanagan jail used solitary confinement as overflow: advocate

PART FOUR: Province denies allegations, but Prisoners’ Legal Services says it was part of ‘growing pains’ at jail

Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Researchers say had naloxone kits been distributed faster, more people’s lives could have been saved

B.C. city one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Langley Events Centre will host one of five North American combine sites

Dog reunited with B.C. man after being stolen from backyard

Pup was in a fenced-in backyard when he was taken and shoved into a truck by woman

Large boulder closes highway at Three Valley Gap for hours

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring 30 NHL players, alumni

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke to perform at event

Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

B.C. consumers warned to watch out for counterfeit dresses, apparel online

Shoppers who get scammed encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Most Read