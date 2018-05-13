Canada finished in fifth place at the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series stop in Langford, B.C. May 12-13, 2018. (Facebook/RugbyCanada)

Canada finishes fifth at world rugby stop in B.C.

The Canadian women move up to fourth place overall with one tournament to go at World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series

The 2018 HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens concluded Sunday afternoon with New Zealand winning the tournament and Canada finishing in fifth place, following a decisive win against Ireland in the home team’s final game.

This moves the Canadian women into fourth place overall in the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series with one tournament remaining in Paris, France on June 8-10.

New Zealand won their second tournament on the five-stop series under sunshine and blue skies in Greater Victoria, and before a packed stadium of 6,070 boisterous fans over the two days.

READ MORE: Canada falls to USA in rugby sevens quarterfinal

“Rugby Canada would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Community of Langford and all the supportive fans who came out to cheer on not only our Canadian women, but all of the outstanding teams that delivered inspiring and entertaining performances throughout the weekend,” said Allen Vansen, CEO, Rugby Canada.

The weekend featured twelve of the world’s top women’s rugby sevens teams competing in the only tournament stop on Canadian soil.

The Canada Women’s Sevens will return to Langford, B.C. next year on May 11-12, 2019 for the 5th and final year of the current series cycle.

Rugby Canada has said it is actively bidding for another four years of both the men’s and women’s Canada Sevens tournaments, and hope to receive approval on their bids by Fall 2018. The men’s tournament took place in Vancouver this past March.

