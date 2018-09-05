Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Canada is 2-0 at the FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup after an 11-4 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie of Montreal led the way with three goals apiece.

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single.

Canada faces the United States on Thursday.

The FINA World Cup takes place every non-Olympic year between world championships and serves as a qualifier the for the 2019 world championship in South Korea.

The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

