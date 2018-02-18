Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

Canadian freestyle skier Alex Beaulieu-Marchand has won a bronze medal in men’s slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics.

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten won gold with a 95.00 on his first run.

American Nick Goepper finished second after scoring 93.60 in his final run to bump Beaulieu-Marchand out of the silver-medal position.

In slopestyle, each skier has three runs down a course featuring rails and jumps. Their best score counts.

Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., had 90.00 points in his final run, good for fifth.

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., scored 89.40 points to finish sixth.

The Canadian Press

