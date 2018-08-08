Canadian Little League Championship: Whalley goes undefeated through round robin

Ian Huang has been a force for Whalley leading the tournament in hitting and pitching for the week

Ian Huang leads Whalley on the mound and at the plate as the Team BC rep went 6-and-0 in the round robin of the Canadian Little League championships in Mirabel, Que. Jim Bailey photo.

A five-run fifth inning blew open a close 3-2 game, as Whalley went on to defeat Team Quebec’s Valleyfield 11-4 on Wednesday to close out the round robin of the Canadian Little League Championship with a perfect 6-and-0 record.

The Team BC representative mercied Team Atlantic from Glace Bay, N.S. in four innings, 10-0, on Tuesday, before earning a berth into the semifinal with another convincing win over the Quebec champion on Wednesday.

Today (Thursday) is a day off for most teams except in the case of a tie-breaker or rain-delayed games. Thus far, two games were suspended due to rain, with 1-4 Alberta involved in both. Alberta trailed Team Atlantic 10-8 in Wednesday’s match, but the game was determined complete.

The Lethbridge squad will face 2-3 Ontario in a tie breaker, which will determine fourth place and Whalley’s opponent in the semifinal. An Alberta win will create a three-team tie for fourth place with Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan all at 2-and-4. However, a Toronto Highlands win would settle the matter with the Ontario team taking sole possession of fourth at 3-3 and a date with Whalley in the semi.

Host Mirabel finished in second place with a 12-1 victory over the Prairies Wednesday, and their only loss a 1-0 result suffered to Team BC on Day 2 of the tournament. Mirabel faces third-place Team Atlantic at 4-2 in the other semifinal.

Whalley’s Ian Huang leads all hitters in average, going 9-for-14 for a .643 average. The Surrey team’s ace on the mound has banged out a double, two triples and a home run, with four RBIs, two walks, three strike outs and 10 runs scored. Huang also leads all pitchers with a 0.00 ERA, while working six innings of hitless ball, striking out 11 and giving up just one walk.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET. The final goes on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.